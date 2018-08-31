In brief: Beattie adds six staff, Jam chosen by Wakelet, Mc&T wins Zopa, Avant PR gets Broke & Beautiful

Beattie backs new business with more hires, Jam wins Wakelet content platform brief, Zopa appoints Mc&T after three-way pitch, Avant PR awarded Broke & Beautiful, Label wins Pro Blo, and more from PRWeek UK.

Beattie makes a further five appointments

Integrated comms agency Beattie has made five additions to its team, building on six new hires in July. This month's hires are London-based associate directors Rachel Taylor and Ania Krwawicz-Sheath, Glasgow-based PR assistant Katie Brunsmann, art worker Stewart O'Hagan and Falkirk-based IT manager Stephen Nevill. The agency said its recruitment drive will continue into September. Laurna Woods, Beattie's chief executive, said that by the end of the year, the agency will have recruited 20 new people within six months, citing new business wins and additional projects from clients.

Jam wins PR brief from content platform Wakelet

Jam has been appointed by Wakelet to handle PR for the content curation platform. Comms will target investors, businesses and consumers, with the aim of growing user and follower numbers. Wakelet is an online tool that allows users to create and share collections of content, including articles, videos, images, tweets and texts. They can then save their content in folders called 'wakes'.

Mc&T wins Zopa pitch

Financial services peer-to-peer firm Zopa has awarded its consumer PR account to Mc&T following a three-way pitch. The agency will be responsible for leading PR of Zopa's existing financial products and services, as well as working on the launch of the company's retail bank. Mc&T's brief spans strategic media relations across consumer and corporate and brand experience activations.

Broke & Beautiful selects Avant PR for brand activity

Accessories company Broke & Beautiful has appointed beauty and entertainment agency Avant PR to manage its brand activity. Avant will be responsible for activity including brand collaborations, participation and event sponsorship. Jazmin Farrell-Cabrera, Avant's director and co-founder, said: "2018 has been great for Avant so far, with Broke & Beautiful being our 17th account win of the year, and we’re excited for all of our new clients to benefit from the skills and expertise our small but powerful team can offer."

Haircare brand Pro Blo appoints Label PR

Label PR has been awarded a brief to manage press and publicity around blow dry specialist Pro Blo Group's array of hairstyling products. The agency is charged with raising awareness of its 'salon-worthy' range of products for home use. Label PR will also promote soon-to-be unveiled Christmas gift sets.

Performance54 chosen to handle Thailand's inaugural Amata Friendship Cup

Promoters of the Amata Friendship Cup have briefed golf marketing agency Performance54 to promote an event that will pitch two teams of professional and amateur golfers from Japan and Thailand. The competition will be hosted at the Amata Spring Country Club between 21 and 23 December. Part of Performance54's brief was to introduce the event to more than 100 world media representatives at a press conference.