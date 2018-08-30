Why Samsung Israel threw a World Cup wedding for one couple

Couple Adi and Adir didn't have the best wedding four years ago, so Samsung gave them a redo.

Company: Samsung Israel

Campaign: The QLED Wedding

Agency mix: Leo Burnett Israel (PR partner)

Duration: June – July 2018

Budget: $250,000

The 2014 World Cup final caused a horrendous turnout to a wedding held on the same day. Four years later, during the 2018 World Cup final between France and Croatia, Samsung Israel gave the couple a chance at redemption with a second wedding night. Only this time, it doubled as a viewing party for one of the biggest sporting events in the world.

Strategy

Samsung Israel and its PR agency partner for the campaign, Leo Burnett Israel, began planning for the campaign in February 2018.

The World Cup final match garnered massive global hype, with media coverage and group viewing taking place all over the world. Samsung set out to find a couple who dared to get married during the final match of the 2014 tournament.

The campaign team located a couple named Adi and Adir who had endured a harrowing wedding experience on the night of the 2014 World Cup final, with many guests not even bothering to show up and those who did attend were glued to their phones during the ceremony trying to watch the game.

Samsung looked to give the young couple a redo by throwing them a new wedding on the night of the 2018 World Cup final, this time providing Samsung QLED screens so that guests could have the best possible viewing experience.

The goal of the campaign was to create a message that would be noticed and talked about by consumers and media, while also breaking through the clutter of price promotions and positioning Samsung QLED TVs as a must-buy-now viewing experience.

"Obstacles were mostly production challenges, from finding a couple that got married during the World Cup, right down to convincing them to get married again, and then getting the guests who'd suffered the first time around to come again, then locating the same venue, caterer, photographer, and DJ and making sure they could all [free] themselves for the event," explained Adam Polachek, CEO at Leo Burnett Israel.

The campaign team targeted nationwide media.

"The fact this was a true human story and not a staged situation created the necessary energy to carry our campaign," Polachek added.

Tactics

At the end of June, the brand launched a teaser campaign on social and digital platforms, which asked the question: "Who in their right mind gets married on the night of the World Cup final?" The teasers produced included interviews with guests who had attended the couple’s first wedding.

During the first two weeks of July, the brand used outdoor billboards designed to look like invitations to Adi and Adir’s wedding and also used social media platforms to post behind-the-scenes content of the preparation for the wedding.

On July 15, the day of the World Cup final, the couple began with an early morning broadcast appearance and interviews on radio shows and other TV programs about the upcoming wedding. TV crews arrived at the venue in the afternoon to capture guests arriving.

The alternative wedding ceremony included Adir gifting Adi a new Samsung QLED TV remote and was broadcast on Samsung Israel’s Facebook page. Guests then attended a special screening of the game. The dinner and main reception activities occurred when the game ended.

Results

The Samsung QLED wedding campaign performed very well on the brand’s Israeli social channels. The testimonial movie that kicked off the campaign landed more than 520,000 views on YouTube and received more than 850,000 engagements on Facebook, measured through click-throughs, shares, favorites, and likes.

Campaign efforts also led to coverage in several top-tier Israeli media outlets, radio stations, and broadcast programs.

During June and July 2018, Samsung TV screen sales in Israel, including the QLED premium flagship model, rose by 50% versus 2017.