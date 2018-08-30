PRCA builds global aspirations with opening of PRCA Southeast Asia

The PRCA has extended its global reach with the launch of PRCA Southeast Asia, with Text 100's Lee Nugent chairing the new offering.

PRCA Southeast Asia is to represent PR and communications consultancies, in-house comms teams and individual practitioners across the region.

The organisation is being chaired by Singapore-based Nugent, regional director APAC of Text 100, while its day-to-day running will be overseen by PRCA events executive Tara Munis, who is relocating from London.

While the organisation of the trade body is effectively live, the official launch will take place on 12 September at Singapore's 1880 members club. It will be supported by YouGov and the event will include a presentation of new research into the changing shape of buyer influence in Southeast Asia.

PRCA Southeast Asia's formation will enable members to share best practice, take part in training and network with peers, the organisation said. It will have close ties with the International Communications Consultancy Organisation (ICCO).

Founding members include Southeast Asia consultancies Affluence PR, Blue Totem Communications, Golin, Grayling, H+K Strategies, Lewis PR, MHP Communications, Omnicom PR Group, Rice Communications, Text 100, The Hoffman Agency Pacific and WE Worldwide.

It is the first regional PRCA association launch since PRCA Middle East and North Africa (MENA) opened its doors in 2016.

Nugent said: "This is a high-growth region across many sectors, including PR and communications, and a terrifically exciting place to practise our craft. PRCA Southeast Asia will help PR and comms professionals to connect, share, learn and drive best practice as we grow the impact and effectiveness of what we do."