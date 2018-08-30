Breakfast Briefing: Papa John's board fires back

In what’s become a battle of tersely worded letters, Papa John’s fired back against ousted founder John Schnatter. A special committee of the board of directors has called out Schnatter for disobeying board directives and undermining its current CEO Steve Ritchie. "Schnatter has demonstrated a continued pattern of ignoring decisions of the Board, both in his role as CEO and as non-executive Chairman of the Board," the committee wrote in a letter. (CNN Money)

Forget reporters, Google won’t produce its CEO for Congress. Next Wednesday, the Senate Intelligence Committee hears from Facebook COO Sheryl Sandberg and Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey. But Google is sending Kent Walker, SVP of Global Affairs and the committee is not happy. The group’s leading Dem. Senator Mark Warner, told CNN last week. "I want to see the equivalent of the CEO or COO." (CNN Tech)

In the "Keep your friends close and reporters even closer" category, the New York post is reporting that former New York Yankees hitter Alex Rodriguez might be thinking of buying Sports Illustrated. In 2009, SI reported that Rodriguez used steroids in 2003 while playing for the Texas Rangers. (New York Post)

Weber Shandwick has hired three new senior positions in its U.S. west region. The firm has added to its analytics, digital, and planning talent. Kristin Marlow was named EVP to lead digital innovation and co-lead integrated media; Liz Keller, EVP in charge of planning and insights and Reese McGillie SVP who will head of analytics.

Besides the fact that nothing should be pumpkin flavored before November, Pumpkin Spice Lattes have another problem. Success. The drink has become so pervasive it’s become a hallmark for what’s now known as being "basic." (Business Insider)