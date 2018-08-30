Aston Martin works with Teneo Blue Rubicon for planned £5bn stock market flotation

Aston Martin is working with Teneo Blue Rubicon for its planned stock market flotation, likely to be the biggest in London this year so far.

The high-performance car maker this week announced plans to float at least 25 per cent of the British company, with a prospectus due to be published on 20 September. Analysts have valued the firm at up to £5bn.

The move follows a recovery in trading under CEO Andy Palmer, who has been evolving the company’s product lines, with new ranges such as the DB11 and Vantage.

Aston Martin saw half-year pre-tax profit rise from £20.1m to £20.8m in results announced this week, as revenue grew 14 per cent to £450m. Last year the company turned its first profit since 2010.

Teneo Blue Rubicon handles Aston Martin’s financial comms and is the company's sole PR agency in the UK.

