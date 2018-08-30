PFPR co-founder Peter Rawlinson becomes sole shareholder

PFPR Communications has restructured its senior partnership team, with CEO and founding partner Peter Rawlinson becoming sole shareholder and chairman-founder Peter Frater retiring.

The automotive PR and comms agency said the changes would allow it to move "into a new era", with the day-to-day running of the business continuing to be overseen by managing director Peter Cox.

PFPR was founded in 2001 and employs 19 staff. It has 30 clients based in the UK, continental Europe, the USA and Asia. Rawlinson and Frater have a background in journalism, before going into in-house PR and launching PFPR in 2001.

Recent wins have included PR and customer experience support for BMW Motorrad, which specialises in the sale of new and used motorcycles, and VinFast, Vietnam's first car company whose first vehicles will be revealed at the Mondial de l'Auto show in Paris in October.

Rawlinson said: "Peter and I formed PFPR after working for several years together, where we identified a significant opportunity for a competent, specialist automotive communications agency.

"After having worked in-house, we knew there was a clear need for a consultancy that could partner with those companies at a global, regional and national level, and it’s been very gratifying and rewarding to partner with Peter to build such a successful business."