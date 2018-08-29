Weber Shandwick hires three new senior positions in the west

The firm has added to its analytics, digital, and planning talent

SAN FRANCISCO: Weber Shandwick has hired three new senior positions in its U.S. west region.

Kristin Marlow was named EVP to lead digital innovation and co-lead integrated media from San Francisco. Marlow will manage integrated media across San Francisco, Silicon Valley, Seattle and Los Angeles, according to a release.

Additionally, Liz Keller was made EVP in charge of planning and insights, based in San Francisco. Keller will oversee strategic planning in San Francisco, Silicon Valley, Seattle, and Los Angeles, a release said.

The firm also named Reese McGillie SVP and head of analytics in the west, based out of Seattle.

McGillie, Marlow, and Keller will all handle regional duties for the firm and will also be part of Weber’s The X Practice, an agency model combining innovation and technology-focused capabilities.

According to Michelle Maggs, EVP and head of operations for Weber Shandwick West, Keller and Marlow will report to Luca Penati, president of Weber Shandwick West. McGillie will report to Keller.

All three roles are newly created positions, intended to deepen Weber's investment in data and analytics, integrated media and strategic planning, said Maggs.

"Having leaders like [Keller, Marlow, and McGillie] in place to lead the charge in these specialties will ensure our cross-office teams are bringing the best of Weber Shandwick to bear for clients throughout the west region," she said.

McGillie previously led analytics for Merkle and before that, Pointmarc. Earlier in her career, she held data positions for Possible, Zillow, Getty Images, and the Associated Press.

Before Weber, Marlow led SapientRazorfish’s media practice in the west. She has also headed digital programming at Accordant Media, Montage Hotels & Resorts, and Keynote Systems.

Prior to Weber, Keller led strategy for Flipside, a Weber company based in London. She has also handled strategy for digital consulting agency Friday and Edelman.

Weber was the second largest PR firm in the world by revenue according to PRWeek’s Agency Business Report 2018. Revenue was largely flat in 2017 at $805.5 million compared to 2016 when it was $808 million.

Editor's note: This story was updated on August 29 with comment from Maggs.