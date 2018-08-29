In brief: CIPR and FSB hook up, Think wins Liverpool dock job, Nails Inc picks Threepipe

CIPR and FSB tie-up promotes PR among small businesses

The Chartered Institute of Public Relations (CIPR) has teamed up with the Federation of Small Businesses (FSB) to promote greater understanding of PR among small business owners. The tie-up will give CIPR members discounted membership of the FSB, which offers services including advice and support on issues such as tax, law and HR, as well as business banking and finance. CIPR president Sarah Hall described small businesses as the "beating heart of the UK economy", adding: "At a time when businesses are faced with uncertainty, it is more crucial than ever for their voice to be heard."

Think Publicity wins Aberdeen Standard Investments brief

Liverpool-based Think Publicity has been appointed by Aberdeen Standard Investments to handle commercial tenant PR and also handed a wider strategic brief for Royal Albert Dock Liverpool, a tourism destination owned by the company and currently under development. Think Publicity will manage various campaigns for the attraction, working with the dock’s stakeholders, including Gower Street Estates, and partner agencies. Phil Nixon, Think Publicity’s agency director, said: "The Dock is a valuable landmark destination not only for the city but for the region, and one of the key tourist attractions within the North of England."

Workspace firm Huckletree awards contract to Common Industry

Co-working space company Huckletree has appointed Common Industry as its PR and content production agency. Huckletree, which has sites across London and Dublin, is aimed predominantly at startups. Common Industry will work closely with chief executive and founder Gabriela Hersham and has been charged with devising a strategic communications programme, including a PR campaign and content. Hersham said: "We clicked instantly with the Common Industry team. We share a collective passion for fast growth businesses and are driven by the same instincts to help game changing founders thrive."

Nails Inc selects Threepipe to handle UK and US paid search

Nails Inc has appointed Threepipe to manage its UK and US paid search business. The business owns nail bars across the UK and collaborates with fashion designers including Victoria Beckham, Alexa Chung and Poppy Delevingne. Farhad Koodoruth, co-founder of Threepipe, said: "Nails Inc is an iconic brand both on and offline and we are delighted to be working with such an entrepreneurial business. Nails Inc has big ambitions to grow its UK and North American business and we can’t wait to help drive further growth."

Blue Serif creates website for special needs charity SNAP

Agency Blue Serif has produced a new website for Essex-based charity SNAP (Special Needs And Parents). The new site improves on what was effectively an online brochure site, adding greater functionality for users and featuring an overhauled design. Christina Stubbs, SNAP’s business manager, said: "We wanted to move our existing site away from its previous look and feel so that it became more of an online information portal. We worked closely with Blue Serif to produce a site which is visually appealing and reflects our values but, importantly, gives families the resources they need."