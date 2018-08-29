'Most positive thing for our industry in recent memory' - 30 PRCA members back APPC merger

Thirty PRCA members have backed a call for the APPC to merge with the PRCA, putting their signatures to a letter that echoes a similar missive sent last week from 30 APPC members.

The signees include Alison Clarke, business consultant and former chief executive of Grayling UK & Ireland; Richard Houghton, former chairman of the PRCA; Mark MacGregor, corporate affairs director at Philip Morris; and Jo-ann Robertson, chief executive of Ketchum London.

In the letter, the signatories "endorse unreservedly the seven key benefits of merger as set out in the 'Memorandum of Understanding'".

They insist that the merger would "be the most positive thing that has happened in our industry in recent memory", that by "creating a stronger, bigger membership body representing the public affairs community, we would speak more loudly and more effectively on the issues that unite us".

The open letter comes a week after 30 senior public affairs professionals, representing 24 APPC member organisations, came out in favour of the controversial proposal.

There have been a number of dissenting voices, however. Earlier this month a campaign group launched in opposition to the merger, with more than 20 senior public affairs figures publicly backing the stance.

The Campaign for an Independent APPC argued, among other things, that the proposal would be a takeover, rather than a merger; that the plans discriminate against APPC members who aren’t already PRCA members; that it would endanger the APPC’s highly regarded code and disciplinary procedure; and that there’s strong support for continuing and strengthening the APPC.

In this week's letter, the PRCA signatories insist that "those who worry that public affairs would be marginalised" in a merged body "should learn from our experience — public affairs practitioners have always punched above our weight within the PRCA".

"Being part of the PRCA amplifies rather than diminishes our voice. That will be as true in the future as it is today," it reads. "The new body would be a home for all public affairs practitioners of whatever size; whether boutique or generalists; in-house, agency, or freelance; in all parts of the UK."

The names of those PRCA members — which includes just one APPC member (Steffan Williams) — supporting the idea of a merger are:

Claire Aiken, managing director of Aiken PR

James Butcher, senior campaign manager and public affairs at Spink Health

Nathaniel Cassidy, chairman of the PRCA's northern group

Alison Clarke, business consultant and former CEO of Grayling UK & Ireland

Sally Costerton, director of Sally Costerton Advisory

Kevin Craig, CEO of PLMR

Martha Dalton, managing director of Lodestone

Paul Dimoldenberg, executive chairman of Quatro PR

Dick Fedorcio, former president of the IPR

Simon Francis, founder member of Campaign Collective

David Gallagher, president of growth and development international at Omnicom

Susan Hardwick, co-Founder and joint president of Global Women in PR

Liam Herbert, CEO of Chelgate

Richard Houghton, former chairman of the PRCA

Jack Irvine, executive chairman of Media House International

Keith Johnston, CEO of Family Office Council

Robert Khan, former chairman of government affairs group at the CIPR

Katie King, chairman, South East and East Anglia Group, PRCA

Kirsty Leighton, founder of Milk and Honey

Elisabeth Lewis, CEO of Liquid

Mark MacGregor, corporate affairs director at Philip Morris

Sean McKee, director of policy and public affairs at London Chamber of Commerce and Industry

Dominick Moxon-Tritsch, global director of regulation and public policy at Taxify

Simon Nayyar, managing director at Acuitas Communications

Angela Oakes, joint-president of Global Women in PR

Jonny Popper, managing director and partner at London Communications Agency

Jo-ann Robertson, CEO of Ketchum London; James Turgoose, managing director of JBP

Steffan Williams, partner at Portland

Lionel Zetter, managing director of Zetter’s Political Services.

Read next

PRCA-APPC merger: Lobbyists go to war