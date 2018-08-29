Breakfast Briefing: State Street says goodbye to Ogilvy

State Street has said goodbye to Ogilvy. The WPP firm was hired in January 2013 to support media relations and thought leadership, but earlier this month State Street told Ogilvy it was hiring a different firm.

Elon Musk seemed to rekindle pedophelia accusations against one of the rescuers of the children trapped in a cave in Thailand earlier this year. In a debate Tuesday with another Twitter user, Musk asked "You don’t think it’s strange he hasn’t sued me? He was offered free legal services." (Fox News) The posts seem to contradict Musk's apologies for his initial accusation which he said was "spoken in anger."

Musk could try changing the subject from pedophelia to Hitler and guns. Speaking to reporters Tuesday, Red Sox hitter J.D. Martinez defended his 2013 pro-gun Instagram post featuring Adolf Hitler. Earlier in the day, Boston manager Alex Cora said he expects his players to be responsible enough explain their public statements. (New York Post)

Trump isn’t alone in criticizing Google for censorship. Though Trump’s tweet about Google rigging search results has been mocked, the search firm is facing serious criticism. Some 14 human rights groups, including Human Rights Watch and Amnesty International, penned an open letter to CEO Sundar Pichai calling out Google’s plans for a censored Chinese search engine.(Business Insider)

Shaking the public perception of pot is difficult. Weed is legal, to various degrees, in 30 states but the "stoner" characterization of pot users persists. In response, the industry has rolled out a campaign intended update the image of who users really are. Check it out at www.forgetstoner.com — once you remember where you left your laptop.(Associated Press)