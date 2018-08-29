Ex-ITV boss Grade to chair new theatrical PR agency

Entertainment marketing group Reach4entertainment Enterprises has unveiled a new PR agency specialising in West End shows, with former ITV boss Lord Michael Grade among its board members.

Story House is a live entertainment agency that opens its doors for business with a number of West End and world-touring clients onboard, including 42nd Street, Strictly Ballroom, True West, Benidorm and Walking with Dinosaurs.

Its board comprises chairman Lord Grade, who was previously executive chairman of ITV, chairman of the BBC and chief executive of Channel 4; chief executive Marc Boyan, founder of Miroma Ventures, an investment and management company specialising in media and technology; and deputy chairman Sir David Michels, former CEO of Hilton Group.

It is being co-founded by David Bloom, a theatre PR who is leaving his role of deputy managing director of Target Live.

The agency launch marks Reach4entertainment's strategy to extend its theatrical production marketing capabilities. It said it offers fully integrated PR, as well as paid media and social coverage. As well as providing PR for the aforementioned shows, Story House will act as PR agency for upcoming show Company.

Boyan said: "Following the launches of [marketing agencies] Dewynters Amsterdam and Wake the Bear earlier this year, the launch of Story House is consistent with our strategy to grow the business both organically and via acquisitions as we continue to strive to offer our clients both a competitive and exclusive service."