Public Health England campaign asks: 'How old is your heart?'

Public Health England (PHE) is launching a major campaign to reduce the risk of strokes and heart attacks by encouraging people to take a 'heart age' test to find out how old their heart is compared to their real age.

Freud Communications is working on PHE’s 'Heart Age' campaign, which will launch next Tuesday with an embargoed news story highlighting how thousands of lives could be saved by people leading healthier lifestyles.

The campaign is being run under the PHE’s ‘One You’ brand promoting healthier lifestyles and is targeted at adults aged 40 to 60.

Its main aim is to get people to complete an online 'Heart Age' test, which takes less than three minutes.

Another key message is for people to check their blood pressure, as part of knowing how healthy their heart is.

The test reveals how much your heart has aged compared to your body and provides advice on how to lower your 'heart age' by taking steps such as adopting a healthier diet, exercising regularly, stopping smoking and cutting down on alcohol.





TV presenter Dr Hilary Jones has been brought in to front the campaign launch and will be touring media outlets and organisations in London where he will take people’s blood pressure and get them to take the test.

PHE has produced a range of resources for the month-long campaign, ranging from social-media posts and traditional leaflets to PR materials such as press releases, key messages, facts and statistics, written copy samples and a campaign Q&A document.

In addition, the campaign will include paid-for activity on Facebook and search engines Bing and Google. Partner organisations are playing a key role in the campaign, which is targeting pharmacies and GP surgeries.

It is being backed by charities including Blood Pressure UK, the British Heart Foundation, and the Stroke Association, and the Lloyds pharmacy chain will offer free blood-pressure checks during the campaign.

A PHE spokesperson said: "Knowing your 'heart age' helps you to understand your risk of heart attack or stroke and the important lifestyle changes that can be made to help reduce this risk."

They added: "The campaign will include national and regional PR, highlighting the scale of cardiovascular disease across England and how people can take action to live longer, healthier lives."

