Breakfast Briefing: Netflix picks Facebook's Rachel Whetstone for chief comms

Netflix has hired Facebook’s Rachel Whetstone as chief communications officer. Whetstone was considered a contender to replace outgoing VP of global communications Elliot Schrage, who stepped down in June.

And today on "Spokespeople Gone Wild," Lanny Davis — attorney and spokesman for Trump’s former lawyer Michael Cohen — says he was the source for the tip (Axios) that Trump knew beforehand his son met with Russians at the Trump Tower. (Washington Post) Davis now says he can’t confirm that happened and also admits he lied to CNN when he denied he was the source. (Buzzfeed)

Google tried to score "cheap PR points," says the head of Fortnite maker Epic Games when one of its engineers revealed a security weakness in the Android version of the game. Tim Sweeney, CEO of Epic, said making the details public only helped hackers. (Business Insider)

Louis CK got on stage for the first time since he admitted to predatory sexual behavior last year. He was at the Comedy Cellar Saturday night although he was not on the club’s schedule for the evening. (New York Post) And apparently he’s not the only one planning a comeback. The Post’s Page Six reports that former "Today" anchor Matt Lauer, also disgraced by accusations of sexual misconduct, is promising he’ll return to TV. (New York Post)

Papa John’s founder John Schnatter blamed CEO Steve Ritchie for the company's bad performance and levelled a series of accusations about Ritchie in a letter on the website he created to defend himself and regain control of the pizza company. (CNBC)