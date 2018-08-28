BrewDog launches fake porn website to satisfy your booze fetish

The parody URL is a push for 'The BrewDogNetwork' -- the brand's content delivery service for its craft beer generation.

BrewDog just dropped some seriously hardcore content.

The beer brand launched an adult website that looks suspiciously similar to PornHub (a good friend told me) to make the craft generation all hot and heavy.

BeerPorn, which includes trailers for many of its 14 original series and genuine clips like "master nut eater proves he can fit them all in his mouth" and "Josh has an ale-to-mouth adventure," is part of The BrewDog Network -- a subscription video-on-demand service offering a broad range of beer, food, travel and entertainment shows.

"The BrewDog Network is the new king of content," said James Watt, cofounder of BrewDog. "Craft beer is our passion -- it’s always been what turns us on. And with the launch of the new network we no longer have to keep it as our dirty little secret.

"Porn may be the most popular content on the web today, but we’re about to change that. Our awesome shows span beer and spirits, food and travel, and everything in between, to deliver maximum viewing pleasure. This is a new type of business. A new type of show business. This is BeerPorn."

For $4.99 per month, subscribers will immediately have unlimited, ad-free access to hundreds of hours of culinary voyages, game shows, distinctive documentaries, talk shows and of course, beer innovation.

The team will unveil "The BrewDog Show" -- an all new brewing travelogue that will appeal to fans of their previous hit series, ‘Brew Dogs’ that ran for 3 seasons before it got canceled.

Like other streaming services such as Netflix and Hulu, The BrewDog Network is available via the web and a stand-alone app on iOS and Android.

Watt added: "After our previous TV show, ‘Brew Dogs’ got cancelled, we didn’t want to sit around in our underpants, crying into a tub of ice-cream. So we decided the only thing to do would be to build our own TV network.

"This is a genuine move to take the video-on-demand revolution to a new level. Driven by true passion and enthusiasm, we are doing exactly what we did with craft beer; raising standards and eyebrows in equal measure."

