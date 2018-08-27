Breakfast Briefing: Carlye Fallon leaves Edelman to start agency

Carlye Fallon has left Edelman to start her own agency. Fallon said the eponymous strategic comms consultancy will specialize in counsel and services that advance and protect corporate reputation. The Glenview, Illinois-based agency was formally registered as a business entity on July 16, according to state records.

Q&A Kim Sample, The PR Council’s new president tells Thomas Moore about her plans for dealing with some of PR’s more pressing challenges. On her list? Attracting talent to the industry and addressing PR’s perception problem.

The loudest no comment ever? Pope Francis said he would not comment on reports that he knew about credible sexual abuse charges against Washington, ex-Cardinal Theodore McCarrick, who has since resigned. The charges were leveled by Archbishop Carlo Maria Viganò, who served as apostolic nuncio in Washington D.C. from 2011 to 2016. (The National Catholic Register) The Pope said he would "not say one word" and urged reporters to use their own "mature" judgement. (Wall Street Journal)

You may have forgotten about the Cambridge Analytica data scandal, but the EU has not. A proposed amendment to party funding rules would fine political groups for profiting from data collection missteps alleged against Cambridge Analytica. The fines could be as large as 5 % of the annual budget of a political party. (Financial Times)

The terror group ISIS demonstrates the sometimes disheartening power of comms. The group’s adroit use of the Internet and social media has allowed it to maintain a "brand" presence despite major losses on the battlefield. (The Wall Street Journal)



