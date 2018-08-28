TSB hires Tesco and Unilever veteran for top comms and corporate affairs role

Banking group TSB has appointed Tesco and Unilever comms veteran George Gordon as its communications and corporate affairs director.

His appointment coincides with that of Pete Markey as chief marketing officer, replacing Nigel Gilbert, who is due to retire at the end of September.

Gordon (pictured) has no direct predecessor. Gilbert took on the comms and corporate affairs brief temporarily after the departure of corporate affairs director Albert Coll for Spanish bank Sabadell Group in May.

Gordon had worked for Tesco since 2010, initially as head of comms at Tesco Bank and most recently as corporate communications and campaigns director.

Prior to Tesco, he spent nine years at Unilever, rising to comms director for UK & Ireland. His stint included a two-year secondment to the Cabinet Office advising ministers and policymakers on better regulation.

Gilbert said: "This has been an extraordinary adventure, working in partnership with such a great group of people and building a real challenger brand pretty much from scratch. Having appointed Peter Markey and George Gordon into their respective roles I know the brand is in very safe hands and I look forward to watching TSB really thrive in the future."

Gordon said: "I’ve known and admired the TSB brand for a long time, so it’s great to join such a talented team and help make banking better for our customers."

Gordon’s appointment follows a serious reputational challenge for TSB over its failed IT upgrade that affected millions of customers.

Earlier this month, PRWeek reported that MHP’s work with the bank is to come to an end as a result of the agency’s appointment by Nationwide Building Society.

