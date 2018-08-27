Carlye Fallon exits Edelman, launches agency

GLENVIEW, ILLINOIS: Edelman SVP Carlye Fallon has left the agency and opened up her own shop, Carlye Fallon Communications.

Fallon said the eponymous strategic comms consultancy will specialize in counsel and services that advance and protect corporate reputation. The Glenview, Illinois-based agency was formally registered as a business entity on July 16, according to state records.

An Edelman spokesperson said her role hasn’t yet been replaced.

For years, Fallon had been toying with the idea of launching her own agency as she gained more experience working on global accounts and developed new skills, she said. This decision-making process accelerated in late spring.

"There was an opportunity to help companies looking for specialized, scalable options, particularly as we see comms and marketing budgets fall into one," Fallon said. "Companies are looking for different ways to pursue their storytelling."

When Fallon left Edelman Chicago, her official last day being July 19, she had no clients signed. She has a one-year NDA with Edelman, which includes a non-compete and non-solicit agreement.

"I’m honoring that," Fallon said. "I made some decisions. [After Edelman] some things were put in front of me I didn’t feel comfortable taking on. I’m going to run my business in a way that’s ethical. Again, my name is on my shingle."

At Edelman, Fallon, an SVP, was part of the corporate affairs team in its Chicago office. During her tenure, she worked on the firm’s Darden Restaurants’ account, particularly the Olive Garden branch, serving as the client relationship manager that led on the launch of "Breadstick Nation."

Fallon led all U.S. corporate work for Barilla, which included a diversity and inclusion initiative. Barilla launched the initiative after chairman Guido Barilla said he’d never allow gay couples to be included in its advertising, leading to a boycott. She also led on the Roundy’s Supermarkets account.

Starting in August, Rachel Winer was hired as president of Edelman’s Chicago office. Prior to joining, Winer was SVP of brand strategy at Buzzfeed.

Separately, Edelman’s Phil Gomes left the agency for a top comms position at Bloq, an early stage blockchain startup.