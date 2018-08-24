Arcserve names Red Lorry Yellow Lorry AOR

The agency will represent the tech firm in the U.S. and U.K.

BOSTON: Data protection and availability company Arcserve has named Red Lorry Yellow Lorry its AOR for the U.S. and U.K.

Red Lorry Yellow Lorry will deploy media relations, social media, paid promotions, and content creation to position Arcserve as a leader in the industry.

Arcserve’s CMO Rachel McClary said her company initially looked at four agencies before shortlisting two and then finally choosing Red Lorry Yellow Lorry. She would not give a dollar figure for the account, but did say it was a "significant amount."

"Our thought leadership program, of which the Lorries are a part, is a material percentage of our overall focus as far as resources and dollars are concerned," said McClary.

Arcserve, which had been part of CA Technologies until 2014, has not had a PR AOR since then. "We worked sporadically with agencies in certain parts of the world," she said. "But there was no central coordination."

While Arcserve is headquartered in Minnesota, McClary works out of Boston, where Red Lorry Yellow Lorry also has a presence.

Red Lorry Yellow Lorry focuses on the B2B tech sector and lists companies such as Avid and LogMeIn among its clients. It is headquartered in London and, in addition to Boston, has offices in Los Angeles and Berlin.

McClary was hired in December to specifically change the way Arcserve communicates.

"I’m a transformational CMO and part of the challenge I’m trying to solve is about perception," she said. "There was no proper agency [in place] to coordinate and architect a thought leadership program and consistent strategy."

McClary is initially looking for Red Lorry Yellow Lorry to bring some stability to Arcserve’s comms efforts.

"Short term, my expectation is a standardization and creation of a cadence about Arcserve in the market," she said. "Something that’s consistent."

After Red Lorry Yellow Lorry establishes that rhythm, McClary hopes it will help Arcserve move to a more sophisticated conversation with customers about tech and security issues.

"Back in the day it was very one directional," she said. "Companies would create a point of view and stick it out there. I’m far more interested in engaging audiences in dialogue."

Arcserve provides data protection services to 45,000 mid-sized and decentralized enterprise customers internationally.