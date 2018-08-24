Breakfast Briefing: Facebook hires Antonio Lucio

Facebook has hired Antonio Lucio away from HP to be its global CMO. Lucio, who has also worked at Pepsi, Visa and other consumer brands, replaces Gary Briggs who retired from the tech giant in January. Lucio is known for being a champion of diversity and inclusion in the industry. (Campaign)

Two Burson Cohn & Wolfe executives are leaving and four more are being hired in moves that BCW’s CEO Donna Imperato say mark the end of post-merger restructuring. Imperato says BCW will also name "a couple more" leaders soon and is set to roll out the company’s new website just after Labor Day.

Dini von Mueffling spoke about Sandy Hook and Monica Lewinsky with PRWeek staff on our podcast this week. The CEO and founder of Dini von Mueffling Communications discussed her work on Evan for Sandy Hook Promise, which won multiple awards at the 2017 Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity and about working with Monica Lewinsky among other issues.

The National Enquirer kept a safe with Trump documents containing information about payments made to keep affairs quiet as well as other damaging information, the Associated Press reported Friday Morning. (Associated Press)

Senator Elizabeth Warren is proposing a new highly restrictive bill on lobbying practices. The bill would prevent Americans from lobbying for foreign governments and companies, create a lifetime ban on lobbying by elected officials, and restrict stock ownership for lawmakers and Cabinet secretaries. (Politico)



