The PR Week 8.24.2018: Dini von Mueffling, CEO, DVMC

CEO and founder of Dini von Mueffling Communications joins Steve Barrett and Sean Czarnecki on this week's episode to discuss DVMC's work on Evan for Sandy Hook Promise, which won multiple awards at the 2017 Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity. Von Mueffling also talks about working with Monica Lewinsky and future plans for her client, as well as Love Heals, which is a leading provider of HIV/AIDS education to the youth of New York City.

The team also gives its thoughts on the week's top news in PR and communications, which includes claims that Baylor used a mole to help its comms response to a sexual assault crisis; John Schnatter's new SavePapaJohns.com website, which targets stakeholders directly; Tesla retaining the services of Joele Frank; and top tips for advising high-profile executives on social media usage.