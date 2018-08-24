Watch: Take:90 campaign from WPP agencies targets 'everyday anger'

A group of WPP agencies including Burson Cohn & Wolfe and Hill+Knowlton has worked with charity Police Now on an anti-violence campaign urging people to think for 90 seconds if they feel angry.

Take:90 targets ‘everyday anger’ that can lead to violence. It aims to make ‘taking 90’ part of everyday vocabulary as the term ‘designated driver’ helped prevent drink driving.

It’s based on scientific evidence showing it takes just 90 seconds for the neurotransmitters that cause anger to flush out of our systems – a concept explained in the 90-second campaign film:

Take:90 launch film from Take:90 on Vimeo.

BCW and H+K worked with other WPP agencies Grey London, Group M and PSB Research for the campaign.

The initiative has involved almost 90 organisations, including CALM, London First, the National Literacy Trust, the British Transport Police, Westfield, Facebook, Next, VICE, UNILAD, Mulberry Schools Trust and CBI. As well as films, it includes a meditation programme on a customised app, long copy ads and 90 new 'angry-to-calm' emoticons.

Tor Garnett, co-founder of Police Now and Take:90 initiator, said: "Take:90 is an effective practical tool that we can all use and share with others to help keep our cool – it’s not always easy but it is essential if we are to live happily in a diverse and busy world. "