Britvic hires new b2b comms agency

Soft drinks giant Britvic has handed its b2b comms brief to Cirkle following a pitch involving around half a dozen agencies.

The account, which has been held by Publicasity since 2009, will see Cirkle handle B2B communications for its entire portfolio, including Robinsons, Fruit Shoot, Tango and J2O, as well as Pepsi, 7Up, Lipton and Gatorade from Britvic’s partnership with PepsiCo.

The remit will run for a minimum of two years, starting in October, and span multiple audiences and channels including licenced, grocery, convenience and foodservice.

John Campbell, commercial operations director at Britvic, said: "The Cirkle team were unparalleled in their understanding of our marketing and sales channels and how to engage and influence stakeholders across the breadth of our brand portfolio. Their creativity, dynamism and passion shone through and we’re excited to start a new chapter with them."

Ruth Kieran, MD at Cirkle, said: "We’re really proud to welcome Britvic and its stable of iconic brands to Cirkle and are very much looking forward to implementing campaigns which demonstrate its support of retailers and licensed operators - and most importantly, how Britvic can offer value-added solutions for real business growth."

Paul McCaffrey, director at Publicasity, said: "It was a pleasure to work with Britvic and we are extremely proud of the campaigns we delivered for them over the last nine years. Our team is now looking forward to using its expertise and extensive sector experience with other leading brands. We wish the Britvic team every success in the future."

Britvic also works with Red for its Wimbledon activities and Headland for financial and corporate comms.