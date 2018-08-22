Strategic Governance Advisors founding partner Amy Bilbija exits

She had worked at the advisory group since it launched in late 2016.

NEW YORK: Founding partner Amy Bilbija has exited Strategic Governance Advisors.

Bilbija was one of the founding partners of the independent advisory group launched by Sard Verbinnen & Co. in November 2016 to advise clients on how to engage institutional investors and mutual funds.

A Sard Verbinnen spokesperson confirmed Bilbija’s exit, but declined to comment further. Bilbija could not be immediately reached for comment.

Chris Cernich is leading SGA as managing partner, and Mark Harnett and Steve Balet are serving as MDs.

Prior to SGA, Bilbija was MD at Evercore Partners, an investment banking advisory firm. Before that, she worked for 11 years as EVP at MacKenzie Partners, a proxy solicitation, IR, and corporate governance consulting firm, according to her bio on the Society of Corporate Secretaries & Governance Professionals website.

SGA hired Balet, former MD and head of corporate governance and activist engagement at FTI Consulting, as an MD this spring.

The 2016 launch of SGA was one of Sard’s first initiatives after taking on a $60 million investment from Golden Gate Capital for a 40% stake in the agency. More than a third of Sard’s partners at the time have left the firm since then. In April, Sard Verbinnen said it had hired more than 40 people in the past year, bringing its headcount to 200.