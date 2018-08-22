Watch: 'Chabuddy CWC' enlisted as official guide to Cricket World Cup

People Just Do Nothing comedian Chabuddy G has been recruited as the 'Official Guide to the Cricket World Cup 2019', the first in a quartet of films to promote the tournament.

The rest of the campaign, created by Ogilvy and the ICC, includes a guide to commentating with Sky Sports’ David ‘Bumble’ Lloyd; 'reinventing the rules' with umpire Dickie Bird; and Chabuddy G with the Bharat and Barmy armies.

Rachel Frazer, head of communications for The ICC Cricket World Cup 2019, said: "It’s been brilliant to work with Chabuddy G on this fresh and exciting campaign, which will help drive engagement and awareness of next summer’s tournament with a new non-cricket audience. The Public Ballot offers fans the chance to be at the heart of a great celebration of cricket, and we know they will create an exceptional atmosphere at each of the 11 ICC Cricket World Cup venues across England and Wales."

The Cricket World Cup takes place in England and Wales between 30 May and 14 July 2019.