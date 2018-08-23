In brief: WE bags Amcor content brief, Hypervsn hires Clarity, Make.tv agency hire, Beattie's Canada openings

Amcor hires WE for its US and Europe content marketing programme, Make.TV hires entertainment specialist Platform Communications, new agency for ferry group DFDS, and more from PRWeek UK.

WE wins Amcor content marketing account

Amcor, the world’s largest global packaging company, has hired WE Communications for its US and Europe content marketing programme. The account is worth six figures in Euros and was awarded after a competitive pitch. The brief encompasses multiple channels, primarily via social media, direct marketing, influencer outreach, and executive communications. Amcor does not use a PR agency. Ruth Allchurch, WE UK MD, said: "This win underscores WE’s capabilities beyond traditional public relations – playing to our strengths in branded content and channel agnostic communications."

3D holographic display firm Hypervsn hires Clarity

Hypervsn, the 3D holographic display system brand, has hired Clarity PR as its global comms agency. The aim of the new brief is to raise awareness of the brand through an integrated programme of content, events, reviews, and activations. Hypervsn, which had initial financial backing from Sir Richard Branson, employs more than 120 staff and has a presence in more than 80 countries. Its customers include Renault, Moët Hennessy, Coca-Cola, Adidas and M&M Mars. It is currently starting to tap into markets including the US, UK, France, Germany, Japan and South Korea, said Hypervsn CMO Kevin Gordon.

More news in brief: Japan tourist body hires UK agency, Swiss airline for Launch, wins for Elliotts and Wildfire



Make.tv appoints Platform

Video technology company Make.TV has hired entertainment specialist Platform Communications to grow its brand in the US, UK and Germany. Platform will deliver a campaign that includes content creation, media relations, influencer engagement and event support. Make.TV enables broadcasters and publishers to acquire, curate, program, route and distribute multiple ‘hyper-local’ live video sources from anywhere to any destination. It is used by Major League Baseball, ESL Gaming, FOX Sports, NBC Universal, MTV/Viacom and Warner Bros.

Beattie grows Canada footprint

UK comms agency Beattie is opening two more offices in Canada. Ottawa and Winnipeg will add to its existing network of bases in Toronto, Victoria, Vancouver and Calgary. "We looked at moving into the US," said Beattie chairman Gordon Beattie. "However, we see bigger opportunities in Canada right now, with Ottawa and Winnipeg top of our list." Beattie has offices in London, Birmingham, Leeds, Manchester and Glasgow.

Private medical firm Pall Mall Medical checks in with PR agency

Independent private medical provider Pall Mall Medical has appointed ‘brand storytelling agency’ Truth Creative to raise awareness of its range of healthcare services. Following a two-stage competitive pitch, Truth’s PR team has been retained to promote the North-West-based company by engaging with bloggers, journalists and social influencers. Pall Mall Medical has city centre clinics in Manchester and Liverpool and a hospital facility in Newton-le-Willows.

Ferry group DFDS takes on agency for Polish promotion

Ferry operator DFDS has hired 2SistersPR as its Polish PR agency, responsible for promoting the brand to the Polish community in Poland and in the UK. The London-based agency specialises in promotion to Eastern European Communities both in the UK and abroad. DFDS is said to be Northern Europe’s largest integrated shipping and logistics company, with a network of around 30 routes and 50 freight and passenger ships.

Kent college picks agency for anniversary campaign

Hadlow College in Kent has appointed Fabrick Marketing and Communications to deliver a PR campaign to promote its 50th anniversary and its future plans. Fabrick said the PR campaign will align the college with future technology and innovation and position it as a forward-thinking educational establishment.