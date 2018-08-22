Breakfast Briefing: 5 things for PR pros to know on Wednesday morning

Deep breaths! We all need one or two after yesterday afternoon’s avalanche of breaking news. Here’s what happened in a nutshell: former Trump campaign head Paul Manafort was found guilty on eight counts of financial crimes (Vox); moments later, former Trump personal lawyer Michael Cohen pleaded guilty to eight criminal counts (CNN). Then Cohen implicated President Donald Trump (New York Times) and Cohen’s lawyer indicated his client has information that Special Counsel Robert Mueller might find interesting (Washington Post). On the campaign trail in West Virginia last night, Trump’s line was "Where’s the collusion?" (New York Daily News).

Related: Facebook has deleted 652 accounts, groups, or pages used to spread misinformation ahead of the midterm elections, tracing the activity to Russia and Iran. However, these campaigns were casting a wider net than in 2016, targeting users in the U.K., the Middle East, and Latin America, as well as Americans (NYT).

Last item from the political world for today: Sara Latham, a senior adviser to former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton’s 2016 White House bid, is joining London-based agency Freuds as a managing partner amid "radical" structural changes at the firm.

The Securities and Exchange commission is feeling pressure to bring a case related to Tesla. The government agency had been keeping an eye on the electric car-maker before CEO Elon Musk tweeted about taking Tesla private, but had to change strategy after the game-changing tweet (Bloomberg).

John Schnatter is trying to enlist Papa John’s employees in his fight to take the pizza chain back. The Papa John’s founder took out an ad in a Louisville newspaper and wrote an open letter to employees, directing them to a new website called "Save Papa John’s" (Bloomberg).