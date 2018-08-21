SodaStream hires former Weight Watchers CMO to lead U.S. marketing

PepsiCo said this week that it is planning to buy SodaStream for $3.2 billion.

MOUNT LAUREL, NJ: Former Weight Watchers head of marketing Maurice Herrera has joined at-home carbonated beverage-maker SodaStream as head of U.S. marketing.

Herrera started at SodaStream last month, according to his LinkedIn profile. On Monday, PepsiCo said it plans to buy SodaStream for $3.2 billion. The transaction is reportedly expected to close by January.

Neither Herrera nor SodaStream representatives were immediately available for comment.

Herrera had worked at Weight Watchers since October 2014 as SVP and head of marketing, directing a team responsible for advertising, digital, social media, CRM, and PR, as well as licensed consumer products sold at retail, according to his LinkedIn account.

He left the company in February, according to his LinkedIn profile. Gail Tifford joined Weight Watchers as chief brand officer in March, and Sherry Thompson was named SVP of U.S. marketing in May.

A Weight Watchers representative was not immediately available for comment.

Before joining Weight Watchers, Herrera was CMO of healthy foods company Materne and VP of marketing at Perfetti Van Melle, maker of Mentos and Airheads candies. Earlier in his career, Herrera worked with brands including Pepsi, Campbell's Soup, and Pillsbury.

SodaStream’s revenue grew by 31% in Q2, driven by growth in countries such as Germany and the U.S. Net profit was up nearly 82%, according to Reuters. SodaStream products are available at more than 80,000 retail stores in 45 countries. Its headquarters are in Airport City, Israel, and it has a U.S. office in Mount Laurel, New Jersey.