Former Cone CEO Bill Fleishman joins marketing shop KHJ Brand Activation

BOSTON: KHJ Brand Activation has hired Bill Fleishman, former CEO of Cone Communications, as president.

Fleishman started in the newly created role at the Boston agency on July 11, reporting to CEO Judy Habib, who was previously both president and CEO.

Fleishman has been tasked with expanding KHJ’s PR business. The comms accounts will "complement their reputation in the paid space" and drive integration, he said. Fleishman added that the firm has not yet determined what accounts he will manage.

"Regardless of what channel you work in, whether it’s paid or owned, earned or shared, it’s always going to be about solving client problems in the most strategic and dynamic way that will solve their business challenges," Fleishman said. "This is an agency that believes the right answer should lead for any client situation."

Fleishman was most recently CEO of Cone Communications until early 2018, months after the agency was combined into fellow Omnicom Group shop Porter Novelli. He had worked at Cone since 2000, serving as president, MD, and EVP of the consumer marketing group. Porter Novelli Boston MD Byron Calamese is Cone’s current leader. Clients at Cone included Jiffy Lube, Timberland, and Nestlé Waters.

Before joining Cone, Fleishman was head of marketing and digital activation at internet startup iDolls, principal of PCF International, and VP of client services at Myers Advertising.