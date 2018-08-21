Breakfast Briefing: Steve Schmidt talks Trump

Steve Schmidt: President Trump is the "inciter-in-chief." The long longtime public affairs strategist who led Arnold Schwarzenegger’s gubernatorial campaign, helped run George W. Bush’s 2004 presidential campaign, and spearheaded John McCain’s 2008 White House bid stopped by PRWeek for a special episode of The PR Week.

MWWPR acquires Search Interactions. In a deal that closed late last week, MWWPR acquired SEO agency Search Interactions. The firm is based in Clifton, New Jersey, and also has an office in Israel. Its clients include media outlets such as Viacom, Gizmodo, Vice, The Onion, and New York magazine, as well as other publishing, retail, and B2B companies.

Should your internal comms program embrace poop emojis? Havas Creative North America CCO Jason Peterson thinks so. He was on-screen recently in an internal video, sent in lieu of an executive memo, featuring poop emojis that was sent to Havas employees in North America. Peterson said nobody reads executive email memos anymore and he "wanted to do something a little different."

(Adweek)



What happens when the worlds of rocketry, Rap and electric cars collide. In the wake of tweets about taking Tesla private, Elon Musk has apparently deleted his Instagram account. The account has disappeared in a very odd story connecting him, his girlfriend, the singer Grimes and rapper Azealia Banks. (Business Insider)

It’s not you, it’s me. Madonna is under fire for her speech honoring Aretha Franklin at last night's MTV Video Music Awards and making it more about her than the late soul singer. The speech is being called bizarre and disrespectful. (Washington Post)