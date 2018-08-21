Poll: Quarterly earnings? Or results every six months?

President Donald Trump tweeted on Friday that he’s asked the Securities and Exchange Commission to look into allowing public companies to report their earnings every six months, instead of the current quarterly requirement. Trump said moving to a half-year schedule would give businesses more flexibility and save money.

The proposal comes at a time when investors, journalists, and consumers want more transparency from companies. On the other hand, quarterly earnings can be a time-consuming and costly distraction for businesses and IR professionals in particular.

