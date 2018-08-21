MWWPR acquires SEO firm Search Interactions

MWW founder and CEO Michael Kempner said he expects to hire staff in the wake of the deal.

EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ: MWWPR has acquired digital SEO firm Search Interactions.

The deal closed late last week, said MWW founder and CEO Michael Kempner. Financial information was not disclosed.

Search Interactions is projected to earn approximately $3 million in revenue this year, said Kempner. The firm is based in Clifton, New Jersey, and also has an office in Israel. Its clients include media outlets such as Viacom, Gizmodo, Vice, The Onion, and New York magazine, as well as other publishing, retail, and B2B companies.

Search Interactions will retain its brand within MWW’s global digital service offering. Partners Eli Feldblum and Shimon Sandler will become co-managing directors.

There are no layoffs or client conflicts resulting from this deal.

Eight of Search Interactions’ current 11 employees will move into MWW’s East Rutherford, New Jersey, office in the next two weeks, Feldblum said. The firm’s other three employees will remain in their current offices in Israel.

Both Kempner and Feldblum said rather than reductions, MWW is looking to increase staff in the wake of the deal, especially in MWW’s U.K offices.

"[Staff] likely will be increased," Feldblum said. "We love our staff and everyone is coming along with us. We have a ton of work in the pipeline."

Search Interactions had hit a wall in terms of what it could offer clients, Feldblum said, explaining the rationale behind the deal.

"We can say, ‘Here based on what the audience thinks, this is the kind of content you should be creating,’" he said. "We can help [clients] figure out from a content perspective what to do to drive traffic from SEO perspective. But we don’t have resources to push beyond that ourselves."

MWW’s revenue grew by 3% in 2017 to $59 million from $57.5 million in 2016.



Haymarket Medical Communications, which is a part of PRWeek's parent company Haymarket Media Group, is also a client of Search Interactions.