Aflac, PRSA veteran Laura Kane joins insurance commissioners group as comms head

NEW YORK: The National Association of Insurance Commissioners has named Laura Kane as director of communications.

Monday is her first day at the NAIC, said Kane, who was most recently chief communications officer at the Public Relations Society of America. She is reporting to Michael Consedine and is leading NAIC’s comms efforts. Kane is overseeing 10 staffers.

Scott Holeman was NAIC’s communications director from 2005 until this January, according to his LinkedIn profile. Statements from the organization listed Jeremy Wilkinson as acting director of communications after Holeman’s exit.

NAIC is a regulatory-support organization created and governed by the chief insurance regulators from all 50 states, the District of Columbia, and five U.S. territories. State insurance regulators establish standards and best practices through the organization, according to its website.

"I am excited to be a part of the NAIC," said Kane. "I have an insurance background. and it is really nice to get back to the insurance industry."

Kane had served as chief communications officer at the PRSA since March 2016. Previously, she worked at risk management and insurance broking firm Marsh as SVP and global head of media relations and external affairs. Prior, Kane was VP of corporate communications at Aflac, leading comms at the company when it fired former spokesman Gilbert Gottfried over insensitive Tweets three days after the 2011 tsunami in Japan, where it generated 75% of its revenue at the time.

Kane has also worked as SVP of communications at the Metro Atlanta Chamber of Commerce and at ABC Television’s multimedia group.