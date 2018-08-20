Mercury inks deal to rep China-owned surveillance tech company Hikvision

A bill signed into law last week by President Trump bans federal agencies from purchasing equipment from Hikvision and other Chinese companies.

WASHINGTON: Video surveillance technology company Hikvision U.S.A., has hired Mercury for public affairs, government relations, and lobbying related to the National Defense Authorization Act, according to documents filed with the Justice Department.

Mercury will receive $70,000 a month to represent the company under the one-year contract, which was effective on August 7.

Hikvision U.S.A. is a subdivision of Hangzhou Hikvision Digital Technology, which is ultimately owned by the Chinese government, according to Foreign Agents Registration Act filings. Mercury will assist the company with issues "specifically concerning provisions of the National Defense Authorization Act," according to the documents.

The legislation, signed into law last Monday by President Donald Trump, bans the federal government from buying equipment from Hikvision and other Chinese companies.

Representatives from Mercury and Hikvision could not be immediately reached for comment.