APCO names Eliot Hoff global crisis, litigation practice lead

Hoff was also appointed to the firm's global leadership team.

WASHINGTON: APCO Worldwide has named Eliot Hoff as global lead of the firm’s crisis and litigation practice, the agency said on Monday.

He was also named to APCO’s global leadership team.

Hoff had been serving as acting MD of the firm’s New York office until last week, when APCO appointed Marc Johnson, co-lead of its global digital practice, to lead its Big Apple operations. Hoff had held that position on an interim basis since Nelson Fernandez left the agency in Q1.

Hoff most recently served as executive director at APCO. He helped the agency launch its New York office in 2005 and has led crisis communications, advising companies during crises and corporate transitions.

Previously, Hoff was SVP at Ruder Finn and director at boutique shop Connors Communications. He began his career working for the Anti-Defamation League, handling media relations and community outreach in the New York area and acting as a spokesperson.

APCO saw 2017 revenue of $128.2 million, up 6% compared with the prior year.