Flybe awards UK PR account to ad agency

The Bristol agency, part of advertising behemoth McCann Worldgroup, had already been taken on – last November – as Flybe’s marketing partner, providing advertising, media buying, production and social media support.

Since then, McCann Bristol has begun work on a series of pan-European campaigns, with a major focus on the UK.

The PR team, which takes over from incumbent Beattie PR, will provide national, regional and trade press office support for the airline. It will also manage a series of consumer campaigns to raise Flybe's profile and help drive demand for the routes it operates to reflect the 'Close to You' brand proposition.



Simon McNamara, appointed last may as Flybe’s director of communications, said: "We are pleased to welcome McCann’s PR team on board and look forward to creating really positive synergies through a consolidation of our existing relationship."



McCann Bristol MD Andy Reid said: "Our alliance with Flybe is one that we’re very proud of and now we’re looking forward to providing PR support as well to such a respected brand in the airline industry. Our specialist PR team will be focused on delivering great work for the airline which aligns and complements the wider agency’s activities."

McCann Bristol has a number of other clients in the travel and leisure sector, looking after PR for Cathay Pacific and advertising for the likes of Visit Jersey, Bristol Airport, Crystal Ski and Small Luxury Hotels of the World.