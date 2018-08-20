Breakfast Briefing: PepsiCo to buy SodaStream for $3.2b

You may soon be able to make your own Pepsi at home, sort of. PepsiCo is planning to buy at-home carbonated beverage-maker SodaStream for $3.2 billion, the soft-drinks giant said early Monday. PepsiCo CFO Hugh Johnston told CNBC: "We get to play in a business -- home beverages -- where we don’t play."

Australia has banned the use of influencers in government-run campaigns. The decision came after influencers who starred in campaigns put on by the Australian government were found to have promoted alcohol and diet-pill brands and used inappropriate humor.

Another report has tipped co-COO Mark Read as the successor to Martin Sorrell at WPP. A dozen top executives at the holding company have told Bloomberg there’s "growing confidence" that Read will get the top job.

Paging Mr. Orwell. In his latest attempt to move the goalposts, Rudy Giuliani said on Meet the Press on Sunday morning that the purpose of Donald Trump Jr.’s meeting with a Kremlin-connected lawyer in 2016 was indeed to get damaging information on Democratic candidate Hillary Clinton. However, Giuliani’s "truth isn’t truth" will likely prove to be the much more memorable soundbite from the interview.

Stop tweeting! Get more sleep! Everyone has advice for Elon Musk nowadays. The Tesla CEO brushed off the latter guidance from Arianna Huffington on Twitter early Sunday, two days after his emotional interview with The New York Times, saying more sleep isn’t an option (CNN).