PRCA-APPC merger: 21 public affairs chiefs add names to 'anti-merger' campaign

A campaign group aimed at stopping the proposed merger of the PRCA and the APPC has been launched, with 21 senior public affairs figures to date publicly backing the stance.

The creation of the Campaign for an Independent APPC comes as both sides of the debate look to build support before APPC members vote on the plan on 8 October.

The new campaign group contacted APPC members late last week asking them to put their name to the commitment opposing the link up with the PRCA. PRWeek understands it was in response to the pro-merger faction also emailing members to drum up support for their position.

The Campaign for an Independent APPC argues, among other things, that the proposal would be a takeover, rather than a merger; that the plans discriminate against APPC members who aren’t already PRCA members; that it would endanger the APPC’s highly regarded code and disciplinary procedure; and that there’s strong support for continuing and strengthening the APPC.

As of Monday morning (20 August), the campaign group has been publically backed by:

Burhan Al-Gailani, Brands2Life, head of public affairs

David Beamer, Brevia Consulting, founder and MD

Michael Burrell, former APPC chair

Darren Caplan, RIA, chief executive, former APPC vice chair

Alex Challoner, Cavendish Communications, MD and founder

Tom Curtin, Curtin & Co, CEO and founder

Karen Freel, Perspectiva Consultants, director

Alex Deane, FTI, senior MD

Rosemary Grogan, Rosemary Grogan Public Affairs

Phil Hall, Association of Accounting Technicians, head of public affairs & public policy

Dan Hamilton, FTI, MD, Strategic Communications – public affairs

Lucy Holbrook, Pagefield, partner

Havard Hughes, former APPC vice chair

Helen Johnson, HJCL, founder and MD, former APPC chair

Nick Lansman, Political Intelligence, founder and chairman, former APPC vice chair

Robbie MacDuff, former APPC chair

David McCullough, Riverside, MD

Graham McMillan, Teneo Blue Rubicon, principal

Matt Palutikof, GK Strategy, account director

Emily Wallace, former APPC vice chair

Simon Whale, Luther Pendragon, MD

Deane said: "We are proud to be members of both bodies and our position is no criticism of the PRCA, but I feel that the industry is best represented by a body devoted solely to its interests."

APPC chairman Paul Bristow told PRWeek: "I always knew there would be a robust, healthy debate and I’m looking forward to a healthy debate on the other side. But it remains the case that the APPC are recommending this merger because the overwhelming majority of the management committee wanted to see it."

The details of the proposal - included in a Memorandum of Understanding between the APPC and the PRCA – were released earlier this month and outline plans for a single Public Affairs Code, Register and disciplinary process, among other things.

In a comment piece for PRWeek last month, Emily Wallace, former vice chair of the APPC and ex-chair of the PRCA PA Group, criticised the handling of the merger discussions. She argued that the views of many APPC members weren’t represented, claims later rebuffed by APPC vice chair George McGregor, who outlined the "significant gains" he expects from the merger.

