Breakfast Briefing: Musk's emotional interview

The Tesla chief sat for an hour-long call with The New York Times; Trump tweets that he's asked SEC to look into six-month earnings reporting for public companies.

This is a real must-read: Elon Musk sat for an hour-long telephone interview with The New York Times in which he reportedly choked up several times and explained, "This past year has been the most difficult and painful year of my career." Musk also described typing and sending the tweet about taking Tesla private on the way to the airport, as well as his excruciating work schedule (New York Times).

However, federal regulators were reportedly investigating whether Tesla mislead investors long before Musk hit "tweet." Looking into if the company was being truthful about its production problems, the Securities and Exchange Commission subpoenaed a parts supplier for the electric-car-maker (Wall Street Journal).

This could mean big changes for how companies communicate with investors. President Donald Trump tweeted this morning that he’s asked the SEC to study allowing public companies to move to a six-month reporting calendar instead of the current quarterly schedule.

In speaking with some of the world’s top business leaders I asked what it is that would make business (jobs) even better in the U.S. "Stop quarterly reporting & go to a six month system," said one. That would allow greater flexibility & save money. I have asked the SEC to study! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 17, 2018

Is Google about to expand its search engine into China? Not yet, said CEO Sundar Pichai, who defended the company’s intentions to do more business in the country at an all-hands meeting on Thursday. Some Google employees have expressed concern about how the company would have to alter its search engine for China’s internet policies (WSJ).

A dozen former top intelligence officials who worked under presidents from both parties have put their names to a letter supporting former CIA chief John Brennan, who was stripped of his security clearance this week. The letter includes signatories dating back to the Reagan administration (CBS News).