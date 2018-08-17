The PR Week 8.17.2018: Campaign U.S. editor Lindsay Stein

Added 7 hours ago

Campaign's U.S. editor joins the team to discuss the brand's mission statement and future plans, the recent spate of agency acquisitions, the PRSA's poorly executed "PR Princess" quiz, Blockchain, Omarosa, and more.

Audio

Download

PRWeek-August-16.mp3

Lindsay Stein, editor of Campaign U.S., joins Steve Barrett and Frank Washkuch on this week's episode to talk about the marketing media brand's mission statement and plans for the future, as well as Trojan's cheeky new campaign and Blockchain housing programmatic buying.

They also discuss this week's top communications news, which includes the recent spate of agency acquisitions, Omarosa and leaked tapes from the White House Situation Room, Generation Z myths debunked, and the PRSA's "PR Princess" quiz, which backfired on the trade body.

Have you registered with us yet?

Register now to enjoy more articles and free email bulletins

Register
Already registered?
Sign in

Get our email newsletters

Popular Content

News by Sector