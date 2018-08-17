In brief: New agency for sports retailer Decathlon, Connect hires, wins for Eulogy and Milk & Honey

Sports retailer Decathlon hires PR Agency One

Sports retailer Decathlon has hired Manchester’s PR Agency One to a brief to increase brand awareness. The agency has also been briefed to carry out evaluation of Decathlon’s marketing activity in the UK. Founded in 1976 in Lille, France, Decathlon has stores all over the world. It launched in the UK in 1999 and now has 42 UK stores across the country selling sports equipment, clothing and accessories.

Hires at Connect

Public affairs agency Connect has hired Dan Simpson, a former senior Labour official who held roles including regional director for London and most recently secretary to the Parliamentary Labour Party. Simpson, who joins as associate director, was Sadiq Khan’s agent for his successful run to become Mayor of London. Connect has also hired Beth Sidwell, former adviser to Helen Grant MP, and James Goldstone, previously a consultant at Thorncliffe. Both have joined as account managers.

Independent Growth Finance takes on Milk & Honey

Commercial finance provider Independent Growth Finance (IGF) has appointed Milk & Honey PR. The agency won a three-way competitive pitch to manage all external communications and drive social media engagement with the brand. IGF was founded in 1997 and focuses on providing finance to firms with an annual turnover between £100,000 and £100m.

Charity targting LGBTQ+ homelessness takes on Eulogy

Albert Kennedy Trust (AKT), the UK’s LGBTQ+ homelessness charity, has appointed Eulogy to a ‘word-of-mouth’ campaign to improve awareness and increase usage of its online mentoring services. Eulogy is to create new materials to reach young people across the UK, especially outside London and other major cities, where AKT does not have a physical presence. Activity will include physical and digital toolkits designed to directly target the public sector, and to better communicate with the LGBTQ+ community and current AKT supporters.

Homeless charity hires agency

Another homeless charity, Emmaus Hampshire, has hired Winchester agency 360 Integrated PR. Emmaus Hampshire provides homes to 33 formerly homeless people. Philip Tutt, partner at 360 Integrated PR, said: "Emmaus Hampshire does fantastic work helping those who have found themselves homeless return to independent living. We look forward to putting their companions at the heart of the stories and showing that these individuals are an asset to both employers and wider society."

Furniture brand BoConcept hires agency

Danish furniture brand BoConcept has hired Birmingham-based PR and marketing agency HROC to publicise its showroom in the city. HROC will handle regional PR, social media marketing and business networking for the store, which opened in October 2017 as part of the new collection of luxury interior furnishing brands at the Mailbox shopping centre. Founded in Denmark in 1952, BoConcept operates more than 265 stores in 65 countries.

Three wins for Napier Partnership

Tech-focused PR and marketing agency Napier Partnership has announced three new wins: NetSpeed Systems, for a pan-European campaign to increase awareness of and preference for its systems; software provider CNL on a brief to help develop "clear and distinguished messaging through effective PR activities"; and Siretta, to launch a PR campaign for its new Snyper Graphyte mobile phone signal analyser.