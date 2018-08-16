O2 PR chief returns to PRS for Music in top comms and marketing role

Barney Hooper has returned to PRS for Music, the royalties, music copyright and licensing company, in the new role of director of communications and marketing.

Hooper (pictured) was previously director of communications at AEG, based at The O 2 , where he has worked since 2014.

Before that, he spent five years as head of comms at PRS for Music and has held several marketing and communications roles in the TV industry – including at CNN – and in the live events sector.

Before Hooper's return to PRS for Music the most senior PR figure was head of communications Andy Hind, who remains at the organisation.

Hooper is listed ninth in PRWeek’s UK Power Book list of most influential figures in entertainment PR. He was also included in PRWeek's 29 Under 29 list back in 2006.

PRS for Music announced three other senior appointments today: Sami Valkonen as director of international, Claire Jarvis as director of membership, and Rachael Naylor as director of operations and distributions.

PRS for Music collects fees for songwriters, composers and music publishers when their music is streamed, downloaded, broadcast, performed or played in public. It represents more than two million music creators globally.