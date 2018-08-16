Breakfast Briefing: 5 things for PR pros to know on Thursday morning

Another day, another agency acquisition -- or so it seems, right? Experts say there are three factors driving this summer’s deal frenzy, including a strong economy, smaller shops suddenly trying to bulk up, and agency owners hitting that certain age.

Former CIA Director John Brennan has landed an op-ed in The New York Times less that a day after his security clearance was revoked by President Donald Trump (Politico). Brennan makes the case that Trump’s decision was politically motivated. Trump later tied the move to Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s Russia investigation in an interview with The Wall Street Journal.

Cleanup in aisle Cuomo. New York Governor Andrew Cuomo handed political opponents a neatly wrapped gift yesterday with his "America was never that great" soundbite. Aides quickly tried to walk back the comment, releasing a statement clarifying that "the governor believes America is great" but the country "has not yet reached its maximum potential" (CNN). Trump chimed in last night on Twitter that Cuomo is "having a total meltdown!"

"WE’RE NOT GOING TO MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN, IT WAS NEVER THAT GREAT." Can you believe this is the Governor of the Highest Taxed State in the U.S., Andrew Cuomo, having a total meltdown! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 16, 2018

Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey is on a media tour explaining why he temporarily banned conspiracy-theory king Alex Jones from the platform for a week (Vox). Seemingly comparing Jones to a fit-throwing toddler, Dorsey told NBC News that he put the InfoWars boss "in a timeout" to perhaps change his behavior (Quartz). Dorsey has also sat for interviews with The Washington Post and The Hill, among other outlets.

Trouble for Tesla on two fronts. A whistleblower and former employee has tweeted internal emails and photos he says show flawed manufacturing processes at the electric carmaker (CNBC). Meanwhile, the Securities and Exchange Commission has sent Tesla a subpoena, showing its investigation into Elon Musk’s tweets about taking the company private is intensifying (WSJ).