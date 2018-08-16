Theft, no chairs, drunk client... when PR pitches go wrong

The PR pitching process can be stressful at the best of times, but almost all seasoned comms pros have had a horror story at some point. PRWeek asked its Twitter followers to reveal their worst or most unusual experiences.

1) Time-wasting and purloining ideas

Putting a huge amount of effort into a pitch and then finding out it was actually a foregone conclusion and the work went elsewhere. Also, potential client using ideas we pitched after deciding to 'take it in-house' or giving them to another agency. Happens all too frequently. — Maxim (@Maxim_PR) August 15, 2018

2) Arrogant exploits

The CEO of the agency I worked at walked into a pitch late, then proceeded to kick back and put their feet up on the prospect's table. I was appalled and (not surprisingly) didn't win the business. — Michele Moore Duhen (@Michele_Moore) August 15, 2018

3) Drunken exploits

10am pitch in a hired room to a now defunct gambling brand, five people present - all of them intoxicated & trying hard not to show it. They stopped the pitch after a few slides to marvel at a v basic PP graphic asking who had created the amazing visuals... it was memorable... — Peter Mountstevens (@PMtStevens) August 15, 2018

4) Standing room only

Being told we weren’t allowed to sit down because they had run out of chairs and having to stand and present whille holding everything. The whole time. No joke. Big client too. — Rebecca H (@vassrbex) August 15, 2018

5) Box-tick hell

2/2 then having the audacity to ask how we’d come up with one of the ideas presented and questioning why we hadn’t used it for an existing client (bearing in mind the brief asked for an original, creative idea). One of worst pitch experiences ever. — Ruth Shearn (@RuthShearn) August 15, 2018

6) Financial pedentary

Pitch goes well, then silence. 6 weeks later their finance dept calls, asking for a revised budget. This is for a multimillion dollar annual account largely based on headcount (embedded team) and the accountants wanted numbers showing the digits after the comma. No joke. — Oliver Stelling (@oliverstelling) August 15, 2018

7) At least try to look interested…

Pitching to a national law firm. Not even being offered a glass of water by the seven partners in attendance, who also made no effort to engage in pleasantries while we set up. Having the managing partner reading text messages throughout and 1/2 — Ruth Shearn (@RuthShearn) August 15, 2018

8) And finally… not a client/agency pitch, but worth a loo-k