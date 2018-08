Poll time: Which former reality-show star is more believable? The president or Omarosa?

In a surprise to absolutely no one who follows politics or reality television, the latest source of drama in the White House has been caused by Omarosa. The former Apprentice villain released recordings this week from her time as a communications aide in the Trump administration, causing a number of headaches for the White House.

Most notably, Omarosa said she was aware of a recording in which President Donald Trump used a racial slur. Do you believe her?