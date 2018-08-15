No two jobs are the same, which is why your CV should be unique to every application. Targeting your CV doesn’t require a full rewrite, just a few tweaks here and there. Those minor adjustments can make a major difference, especially when applying for a senior position in the communications sector, so read on to learn how to tailor your CV for a PR account director role.
Showcase your relevance
To successfully land a PR account director position, you need to show the employer that your skills and experience make you a great fit. Tailoring your CV to enable this is easy, providing you take the time to understand the requirements of the role.
As you carefully read through the job description, highlight the criteria you fulfil. Compare these traits with the abilities and experience listed on your CV. If you can’t immediately see the requirements of the vacancy on your CV, you need to make some adjustments.
Common responsibilities and skills required in a PR account director role include: at least two years’ senior experience in the industry, the ability to lead a team of account managers and executives, capable of overseeing media strategy and development, can efficiently analyse and interpret complex data, and competent with fostering senior press relationships with key spokespeople and influencers.
Try to mimic the phrasing of certain responsibilities or abilities, such as those listed above, so that they mirror the role specifications. This will show the employers that you’re a match.
Tweak your opening sections
Another way to demonstrate your suitability is by displaying your most pertinent skills near the beginning of the document. This will immediately signal your relevance to the employer.
Start by targeting your personal statement, which sits at the top of your CV, underneath your name and contact details. Insert the qualities that the prospective employer values the most, which might be your ability to lead a sizable team, or your network of impressive industry contacts, for example. You want to give them a reason to keep reading your CV, so use your powerful communication skills to capture their attention.
You could also introduce a core competencies section just below your statement. This is particularly useful if you’re a senior professional with extensive experience as it provides a scannable snapshot of your abilities. Bullet point five to 10 PR-specific competencies or skills that are highly sought-after to give your CV the edge.
Cut irrelevant experience
When tailoring your CV, the information you remove can be equally as important as the details you add.
If you have bullet points that refer to skills that aren’t mentioned on the job description, you can afford to delete them. They are irrelevant to the vacancy, could be stealing the spotlight from more impressive skills and may be preventing you from including additional competencies due to spacing issues.
As a senior PR professional, you can also afford to cut the detail of older positions. While it isn’t incorrect to add past roles, the employer is more concerned with what you’re up to now as it reflects your current ability. Scale back jobs older than five years or so, referencing only achievements that add weight to your application.
You can completely remove jobs that are older than a decade too. After all, if you’re currently an account manager or director, the employer doesn’t need to read that you were a junior executive 10 years ago – this detail is implied.
Always remember to dedicate a large chunk of space on your CV to your most recent PR role as this is the highest point of your career so far. It’s the position that will highlight your best skills in action and help persuade the employer that you’re the qualified professional they need for their PR account director vacancy.
