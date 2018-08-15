MoviePass searches for new CMO after series of controversies

NEW YORK: Natasha Mulla, who joined MoviePass in January as its first CMO, has exited the company. The platform is searching for a replacement.

The struggling movie-theater-subscription service is seeking a CMO to build and run a team of marketers with a focus on subscriber acquisition and MoviePass’ branding and reputation, according to a job post on LinkedIn. The role is based at the company’s New York headquarters.

Mulla is no longer working at the company, a MoviePass representative confirmed. It wasn’t immediately clear when she departed MoviePass, but the job ad was posted in July.

Before joining MoviePass, Mulla was SVP of marketing at Mashable from July 2014 to this January. Previously, she was an events director at Haymarket Media, the parent of PRWeek and its sister titles, such as MM&M and SC Media.

Mulla couldn’t be reached for comment.

The company wants the new hire to have experience in areas such as digital product marketing, social media, marketing sciences and analytics, media relations, brand and communications, and events and partnerships with a focus on entertainment.

"We are looking for an out-of-the-box thinker to appeal to our potential subscribers in non-obvious ways," the ad states. "We are also looking for someone willing to roll up their sleeves and play an active role in execution."

The hire would also collaborate with MoviePass CEO Mitch Lowe and Ted Farnsworth, CEO of parent company Helios and Matheson Analytics.

In recent months, MoviePass has suffered system outages and glitches, and has drawn customers’ ire for cutting down subscriber options. This week, former customers who quit their accounts said the company had un-cancelled them. The platform is accepted at 91% of U.S. theaters, the company said in the job post.

On Wednesday, MoviePass is set to update its subscription plan to charge users $9.95 per month, up from $7.95, for three movies. The cost of its unlimited plan will also increase to $14.95 per month from $9.99. MoviePass has also restricted access to popular movies in their first two opening weeks.

Parent company Helios and Matheson reported an operating loss of $126.6 million in Q2, according to Deadline.

LaunchSquad has been MoviePass’ PR AOR for the past five years, according to an agency representative.