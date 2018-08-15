Breakfast Briefing: Pentagon chief spokeswoman under investigation

Defense Secretary James Mattis’ office is part of the administration usually not under fire for bad behavior, but that has changed. The Pentagon's chief spokeswoman Dana White is under investigation by the Defense Department Office of Inspector General for allegedly using staff members to conduct personal errands and then retaliating against the ones who complained. (CNN)

In the ‘we’ve seen this before’ category White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders has had to apologize for saying something untrue, after wrongly stating that President Trump created three times as many jobs for black workers as President Barack Obama did. (Washington Post)

Even iconic spokespeople (spokesanimal?) are under scrutiny. Advertising icon Smokey Bear turns 74 this month but some scientists are blaming him for something called the Smokey Bear effect, saying it has made forests vulnerable and is at least partly responsible for wildfires over the decades. (Washington Post)

Sheel Kohli, head of corporate communications for Credit Suisse Group Asia-Pacific is leaving after 12 years. Kohli handled comms across Asia-Pac including investment banking, private banking and asset management. (Reuters)

At least one scooter-share company is looking for some good press and attempting to create goodwill by donating money for better infrastructure. The move comes in the wake of frustration over the way their customers leave the scooters everywhere after riding them, blocking sidewalks, doorways and generally getting in the way. (Fast Company)