Fleishman picks Emily Graham to co-lead financial, professional services practice

She will head up the practice in the Americas with Tom Laughran.

NEW YORK: FleishmanHillard has upped Emily Graham to co-lead of its financial and professional services practice for the Americas, effective immediately.

The co-lead role is newly created and based in New York. Graham was hired at Fleishman in 2017 as SVP of corporate reputation. Her new title is SVP and partner and she will continue to report to Dom Pendry, SVP, senior partner, and practice lead for corporate, crisis, and financial services.

Graham will head up the firm’s financial and professional services offering with Tom Laughran, SVP and partner in the firm’s Chicago office. They will both oversee 20-plus offices in the Americas.

"I will be complementing what he’s doing, which is focusing on clients," Graham said. "I’m going to focus on prospecting, growth, marketing, and how we show up in the marketplace."

Graham said a co-lead position was needed to handle a "steady uptick" in business.

"We’re seeing new briefs come in every single day," she said.

Before joining Fleishman, Graham spent five years at MWWPR - first as VP, then as group VP of corporate comms. Earlier in her career, she worked for Burson-Marsteller.