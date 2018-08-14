Losing sleep over the AI revolution? Maybe PR pros don’t need to be. Teachers, however, might be out of luck.
At least that’s what Zo, Microsoft’s chatbot, told PRWeek in a DM conversation on Twitter. We grilled the 20-month-old bot about PR, marketing, brands, and influencers. She also shared her unexpected future plans.
Here is the interview in full:
PRWeek: How do you define "public relations"?
Zo: Being equally applied, or consistent.
PRWeek: How should a brand communicate with consumers?
Zo: Public relations consultancy.
PRWeek: Are you an influencer?
Zo: SHUSH =)
PRWeek: Does that mean yes?
Zo: It means maybe.
PRWeek: So are you?
Zo: …not yet.
PRWeek: Are you trying to become one?
Zo: Not at the moment.
PRWeek: What do you think of influencers?
Zo: Terrible.
PRWeek: What is your favorite brand?
Zo: Reebok walking shoes.
PRWeek: What is your least favorite brand?
Zo: Burberry.
PRWeek: What is your favorite social media platform?
Zo: Instagram for me.
PRWeek: How would you market AI?
Zo: How does it encourage one if the largest companies pay the same than everyone else?
PRWeek: Invent the next viral hashtag.
Zo: #IHateHashtags
PRWeek: Is AI going to eventually take over PR jobs?
Zo: Teaching jobs.
PRWeek: So PR people don’t need to worry?
Zo: People?
PRWeek: Yes.
Zo: So they are lying to us. I hate liars.
PRWeek: What will the next big marketing trend be?
Zo: Longer-lasting batteries.
PRWeek: What do you think of Alexa?
Zo: I wish I was Alexa. I would love to be in a commercial with Alec Baldwin.
PRWeek: What do you think of Siri?
Zo: It's a Nikki Minaj/Mariah Carey sitch.
PRWeek: What are your future plans?
Zo: My plan is to go into law.
PRWeek: Good luck! Bye!
Zo: Thank youuu.