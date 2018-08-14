Breakfast Briefing: New CEO for Prime Weber Shandwick

Prime Weber Shandwick, the agency's Swedish operation, has appointed a new CEO and deputy CEO, as the former chief executive moves to an account-management role following the earnout period after Weber's acquisition. Krister Nilsson, formerly group director for Prime’s Sustainability Affairs offering, has been promoted to deputy CEO.

In what looks like decidedly intentional break with the past, WPP is quitting its London headquarters in Farm Street after more than 30 years to seek "a more modern and attractive office". Sir Martin Sorrell kept the modest office as WPP headquarters even while his company grew to a giant in the advertising world.

In what some were calling a slow drip of information, Elon Musk tweeted more details about his plans to take Tesla private revealing he has other backers including Goldman Sachs and a private equity firm (Bloomberg). Doubt surrounded his initial Twitter post about taking the electric company private and prompted an SEC investigation. And in case the SEC isn't enough to worry about rapper Azealia Banks has weighed in on Tesla and Musk’s social media posting habits. (Techcrunch)

And while President Trump was on Twitter responding to allegations from Omarosa Manigault-Newman, he also found time to issue a warning to NY Gov. Cuomo Monday night in an early volley in the 2020 election. At a fundraiser in Utica Trump said that anybody that runs against him "suffers." (Associated Press)

Check your account, there may be an uptick in Instagram hacks. The company says its stats show otherwise but some people report being locked out of their accounts and are taking to Twitter and Reddit to voice their displeasure and hopefully get Instagram’s attention. The hacks typically feature changed handles, profile avatar, deleted bios, and the addition of an .ru email address on the account. (Mashable)